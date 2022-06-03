Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Decorative Scales of Justice in the Courtroom
Depositphotos.com

Can hairstyle change be destruction of evidence?

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires June 3, 2022

Attorneys for a convicted first-degree murderer and the state battled before Maryland’s top court Wednesday over whether a suspect’s substantial alteration of hairstyle after the crime could constitute destruction of evidence and indicate to a jury a consciousness of guilt.

