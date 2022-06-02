Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Garland issues call to public service in wake of shootings
Merrick Garland speaks at a Harvard Commencement ceremony
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a Harvard Commencement ceremony held for the classes of 2020 and 2021 on Sunday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (AP photo: Mary Schwalm)

Garland issues call to public service in wake of shootings

By: The Associated Press June 2, 2022

Attorney General Merrick Garland told Harvard graduates that their generation has been asked to show “an impossible kind of resilience” after yet another mass shooting at another school.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo