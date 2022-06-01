Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Election workers perform a recount of ballots
Election workers perform a recount of ballots from the recent primary election at the Montour County administration center in Danville, Pennsylvania, on May 27. (AP photo: Matt Rourke)

Supreme Court order could affect Pennsylvania count

By: The Associated Press June 1, 2022

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the counting of some mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, an order that could affect the tight Republican Senate primary.

