Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / New federal lawsuits target Chauvin, city of Minneapolis
Derek Chauvin in the courtroom
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin’s sentencing hearing in Minneapolis on June 25, 2021. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File )

New federal lawsuits target Chauvin, city of Minneapolis

By: The Associated Press June 1, 2022

Two Minnesotans filed federal civil rights lawsuits against the city of Minneapolis and Derek Chauvin, alleging they were traumatized when the former police officer used his “signature move” of kneeling on their necks — the same way that he killed George Floyd.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo