Sarah Palin
Sarah Palin, a Republican seeking the sole U.S. House seat in Alaska, speaks during a forum for candidates Thursday, May 12, in Anchorage. (AP file photo)

Judge: No ‘speck’ of proof in Palin’s libel case against NYT

By: The Associated Press June 1, 2022

The judge who presided over Sarah Palin’s libel case against The New York Times denied her request for a new trial, saying she failed to introduce “even a speck” of evidence necessary to prove actual malice by the newspaper.

