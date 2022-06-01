Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Defrauder owes state $2.65 million

Court says she owes full amount, even if part was spent legitimately

By: Laura Brown June 1, 2022

The Minnesota Supreme Court upheld a decision that a habitual defrauder of the Department of Human Services would be required to repay all of what the state paid out, including money allegedly paid for legitimate health care services.

