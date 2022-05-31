Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Perspectives: Antitrust anniversaries, abortion and precedent
Curt Flood poses for a photo in a batting stance
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Curt Flood, shown in this 1968 photo, refused to accept a trade after the 1969 season, and the dispute eventually found its way to the U.S. Supreme Court. (AP file photo)

Perspectives: Antitrust anniversaries, abortion and precedent

By: Marshall H. Tanick May 31, 2022

This time of year includes milestones in the evolution of the laws governing baseball and other sports, with significant links to Minnesota law — and relation to the legal battle over abortion rights.

About Marshall H. Tanick

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo