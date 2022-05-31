Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wooden blocks stacked next to pens and pencils on a yellow background. SECOND CHANCE text on a wooden block.
Depositphotos.com image

Finding ‘overlooked talent’ among ex-offenders

By: Dan Heilman May 31, 2022

A recent seminar advocated for the hiring of what participants called “overlooked talent” – those with a strike on their record that might otherwise take them out of the running for a job.

