Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Justices expected to strike down N.Y. gun law
Gun violence survivors hold signs during a rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The Supreme Court was set to hear arguments in a gun rights case that centers on New York’s restrictive gun permit law and whether limits the state has placed on carrying a gun in public violate the Second Amendment. (AP file photo)

Justices expected to strike down N.Y. gun law

By: The Associated Press May 27, 2022

With mass shootings in Texas, New York and California fresh in Americans’ mind, the Supreme Court will soon issue its biggest gun ruling in more than a decade, one expected to make it easier to carry guns in public in some of the largest cities.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo