Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Montana State Capitol
Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Montana State Capitol protesting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Helena, Montana, on March 15, 2021. (AP file photo: Independent Record)

Defying court, Montana bars birth certificate changes

By: The Associated Press May 26, 2022

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration says transgender people can not change their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery, in defiance of a court order.

