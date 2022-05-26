Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Entrance to the campus of the University of Minnesota.
Depositphotos.com image

8th Circuit rules for university in employee’s disability suit

By: Laura Brown May 26, 2022

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of the University of Minnesota in a disability lawsuit, upholding the District Court’s granting of summary judgment.

