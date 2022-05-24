Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Justices send hearing-loss case back to workers’ comp judge

By: Laura Brown May 24, 2022

In a case involving a worker’s hearing loss, the Minnesota Supreme Court has held that a workers’ compensation judge erred in not determining whether the last noise-exposure employer has a right to reimbursement against a previous, significant-exposure employer.

