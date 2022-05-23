Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Sleep Number Corp. has sued two former consultants over ownership of technology. This photo shows Sleep Number’s headquarters at 1001 Third Ave. S. in Minneapolis. (Submitted photo: Sleep Number)

Court rules for Sleep Number

8th Circuit upholds preliminary injunction in technology ownership fight

By: Laura Brown May 23, 2022

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a preliminary injunction, finding that the company was likely to succeed on the merits in a lawsuit claiming it owns technology developed during the course of a consulting relationship.

