Justice Brian Hagedorn
Writing for the majority, Justice Brian Hagedorn said a disorderly conduct conviction in Wisconsin can’t disqualify someone from holding a concealed carry license in the state. In this April 3, 2019, photo, then-Supreme Court candidate Hagedorn speaks at a news conferencein Pewaukee, Wisconsin. (AP file photo)

Wisconsin court broadens who can carry concealed guns

By: The Associated Press May 20, 2022

A disorderly conduct conviction can’t disqualify someone from obtaining a permit to carry a concealed weapon in Wisconsin, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday in a unanimous decision.

