Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / COVID pandemic ‘commandeering’ case remanded to District Court
gavel
Depositphotos.com image

COVID pandemic ‘commandeering’ case remanded to District Court

By: Laura Brown May 20, 2022

The Minnesota Supreme Court has kept a COVID-19 lockdown lawsuit alive, sending it to a lower court to decide whether a hospitality business was “commandeered” during the pandemic.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo