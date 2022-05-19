Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Perspectives: On judges, it looks like Trump was right
John Roberts speaks with Robert Stein
Chief Justice John Roberts, left, speaks with former University of Minnesota Law School Dean Robert Stein on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, at Northrop Auditorium in Minneapolis. Roberts told the audience: “We don’t serve one party or one interest; we serve one nation.” (File photo)

Perspectives: On judges, it looks like Trump was right

By: Marshall H. Tanick May 19, 2022

One of the many facets of the draft opinion of the Supreme Court eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion is the evisceration of the notion that judges are impartial adjudicators.

About Marshall H. Tanick

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo