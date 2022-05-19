Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Nadia Anguiano-Wehde
Nadia Anguiano-Wehde was an engineer before becoming a lawyer in her mid-30s. (Submitted photo)

Breaking the Ice: Clinical professor, students win at 6th Circuit

By: Todd Nelson May 19, 2022

Visiting assistant clinical professor Nadia Anguiano-Wehde led University of Minnesota Law School students in winning a key ruling that should allow a man to rejoin his family in the United States.

