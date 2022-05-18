Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
solar panels near Faribault
The Stearns County Board of Commissioners found that a solar farm was incompatible with a zoning district whose purpose is to “preserve the agricultural and rural character of land,” the Minnesota Court of Appeals stated. This photo shows solar panels near Faribault. (AP file photo: Jim Mone)

Court affirms solar farm rejection

Industry advocates point to lost revenue, jobs

By: Todd Nelson May 18, 2022

Stearns County’s rejection of a proposed community solar farm has won approval from the Minnesota Court of Appeals, but industry and renewable energy advocates say such local decisions cost jobs and income for landowners.

