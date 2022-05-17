Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Republican attorney general candidate Doug Wardlow, left, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell work the crowd at the Minnesota GOP state convention in Rochester on Friday, May 13. Wardlow is general counsel for MyPillow. (AP Photo: Steve Karnowski)

Wardlow running in primary after losing GOP backing for AG

By: The Associated Press May 17, 2022

Attorney General candidate Doug Wardlow announced Tuesday that he’ll run in the August primary after losing the Republican endorsement to business attorney Jim Schultz at the party’s convention last weekend.

