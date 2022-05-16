Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks Friday at a David McCormick for U.S. Senate rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania. (AP photo: Matt Rourke)

Supreme Court rules for Cruz in campaign finance case

By: The Associated Press May 16, 2022

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Monday sided with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas in his challenge to a provision of federal campaign finance law, in a ruling that a dissenting justice said runs the risk of causing “further disrepute” to American politics.

