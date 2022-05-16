Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
8th Circuit: Election law does not violate First Amendment

By: Laura Brown May 16, 2022

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that a portion of the Minnesota Fair Campaign Practices Act that bars lying about a party endorsement does not violate the First Amendment.

