Chuck Lundberg, Cassie Hanson, Jennifer Bovitz, and Bill Wernz
Minnesota Lawyer’s ethics columnists are, from left, Chuck Lundberg, Cassie Hanson, Jennifer Bovitz, and Bill Wernz. (Submitted photo)

Quandaries and Quagmires: Meet Minnesota Lawyer’s two new ethics columnists

By: Jennifer Bovitz, Cassie Hanson, Chuck Lundberg and Bill Wernz May 13, 2022

Ethics gurus Bill Wernz and Chuck Lundberg have been writing the Quandaries and Quagmires column since 2015. This week, Minnesota Lawyer welcomes two more ethics columnists, Cassie Hanson and Jennifer Bovitz.

