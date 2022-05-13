Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Minnesota Senate Democrats try to force abortion debate
Melisa López Franzen speaks with reporters
Senate Minority Leader Melisa López Franzen speaks with reporters at the State Capitol in St. Paul on Thursday, May 12, after the Senate Republican majority blocked efforts by Democrats to force consideration of nine abortion and health-related bills. (AP photo: Steve Karnowski)

Minnesota Senate Democrats try to force abortion debate

By: The Associated Press May 13, 2022

The Minnesota Senate Democratic minority tried unsuccessfully to force consideration Thursday of nine abortion and health-related bills that the Republican majority has kept bottled up in committee.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo