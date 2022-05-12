Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Workers walk past the collapsed and subsequently demolished Champlain Towers South condominium building on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Surfside, Florida. (AP file photo: Lynne Sladky)

Lawyers: Nearly $1B tentative settlement in condo collapse

By: The Associated Press May 12, 2022

A nearly $1 billion tentative settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit brought by families of victims and survivors of last June's condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, an attorney said Wednesday.

