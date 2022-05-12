Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Lawyer suspended for wrongly placing client’s money in business account
Lawyer and the law with a justice scale made of brass gold metal on a glowing background as a symbol of the legal advice, system in government and society in enforcing rights and regulations.
Depositphotos.com image

Lawyer suspended for wrongly placing client’s money in business account

By: Laura Brown May 12, 2022

A 75-year-old lawyer who is no longer taking on new clients has been suspended from the practice of law for 90 days.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo