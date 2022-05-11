Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Law concept for election fraud and vote ballot rigging, 3D rendering
Depositphotos.com image

Minneapolis vote fraud trial spotlights absentee ballots

By: The Associated Press May 11, 2022

A look at the issues in the case of a Minneapolis man facing charges of lying to a federal grand jury about abusing a process for submitting absentee ballots for other voters during Minnesota’s primary election in August 2020.

