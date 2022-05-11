Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Legally (but not factually) innocent
photo of a BB gun and BBs
In 2016, the Minnesota Supreme Court held in State v. Haywood that air-compressed BB guns were not to be considered firearms. (Depositphotos.com image)

Legally (but not factually) innocent

Court denies exoneration compensation to defendant with BB gun

By: Laura Brown May 11, 2022

Possessing a BB gun — even though that BB gun is no longer considered a firearm under Minnesota law — does not establish factual innocence to make one eligible for exoneration compensation.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo