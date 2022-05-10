Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Faegre Drinker partners help lead ‘AI-X team’
Depositphotos.com image

Faegre Drinker partners help lead ‘AI-X team’

Firm’s initiative focuses on artificial intelligence

By: Todd Nelson May 10, 2022

Two partners in Faegre Drinker’s Minneapolis office are co-leading sectors of the firm’s newly launched artificial intelligence and algorithmic decision-making team.

About Todd Nelson

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo