Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Large Trump flag is protected speech, court rules
Close up of a blue flag with a campaign slogan of Make America Great for supporting President Donald Trump
Depositphotos.com image

Large Trump flag is protected speech, court rules

By: Laura Brown May 9, 2022

The Minnesota Court of Appeals decided that flying a 30-by-50-foot “TRUMP 2020: Keep America Great” flag constitutes protected speech.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo