a construction crew works on an apartment project in the Viking Lakes development in Eagan
In this August 2021 photo, a construction crew works on an apartment project in the Viking Lakes development in Eagan. The local carpenters union says workers were shortchanged for labor they performed on projects in the development. (File photo: Bill Klotz)

Wage violations alleged on Viking Lakes project

By: Brian Johnson May 6, 2022

The local carpenters union and worker representatives said Thursday that dozens of construction workers have been shortchanged for labor performed on Viking Lakes in Eagan.

