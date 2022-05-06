Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Court leak appalls legal community
Abortion rights activists protest in Washington
Abortion-rights activists gather outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, May 3, in Washington. The leaked Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade has set the legal community abuzz, and Minnesotans are considering how it may affect the state. (AP photo: Jose Luis Magana)

Court leak appalls legal community

Minnesotans weigh in on ‘singular and egregious breach’ of trust

By: Barbara L. Jones May 6, 2022

Until now, there have been no leaks of Supreme Court draft opinions, and gossip about the court has not amounted to premature announcements of decisions.

About Barbara L. Jones

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo