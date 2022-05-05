Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Intuit to pay $141M settlement over ‘free’ TurboTax ads
a display of TurboTax software
This photo shows a display of TurboTax software in a Sam's Club in Pittsburgh. (AP photo: Gene J. Puskar)

Intuit to pay $141M settlement over ‘free’ TurboTax ads

By: The Associated Press May 5, 2022

The company behind the TurboTax tax-filing program will pay $141 million to customers across the United States who were deceived by misleading promises of free tax-filing services, New York’s attorney general announced Wednesday.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo