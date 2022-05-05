Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Features / Breaking the Ice / Breaking the Ice: Nonprofit work brought attorney to Minnesota
Jenn Urban
Jenn Urban

Breaking the Ice: Nonprofit work brought attorney to Minnesota

By: Todd Nelson May 5, 2022

Attorney Jenn Urban says working with nonprofit organizations and individuals starting them enables her to “empower those people to do big things in the community.”

About Todd Nelson

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo