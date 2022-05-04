Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Leaked opinion would transfer abortion authority to state leaders
Clinic escorts stand by the parking lot entrance of an abortion clinic
Clinic escorts stand by the parking lot entrance to direct patients and deflect any interference from anti-abortion demonstrators at the Jackson Women's Health Organization, Mississippi's last remaining abortion clinic, on Tuesday in Jackson. (AP photo: Rogelio V. Solis )

Leaked opinion would transfer abortion authority to state leaders

By: The Associated Press May 4, 2022

The final text may be different, but the meaning of the draft is clear: The powers of states to decide if abortion is legal is increasing and the Supreme Court's barriers for overruling a precedent are decreasing.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo