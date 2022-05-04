Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
a former iron ore processing plant near Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota
This Feb. 10, 2016, photo shows a former iron ore processing plant near Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota, that would become part of a proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine. (AP file photo: Jim Mone)

EPA opposes reissuing permit for PolyMet mine

By: The Associated Press May 4, 2022

Federal regulators recommended Tuesday that the Army Corps of Engineers decline to reissue a key permit for the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine.

