Boston City Hall in Boston
The city of Boston permits groups to request that a flag temporarily fly alongside the American and Massachusetts flags at City Hall to mark special occasions, replacing the city flag that usually occupies the third post. (Depositphotos.com image)

Supreme Court rules against Boston in Christian flag case

By: The Associated Press May 2, 2022

A unanimous Supreme Court ruled Monday that Boston violated the free speech rights of a conservative activist when it refused his request to fly a Christian flag on a flagpole outside City Hall.

