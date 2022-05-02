Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
U.S. Supreme Court
Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington on Feb. 21, 2022. (AP file photo)

Report: Draft opinion suggests high court will overturn Roe

By: The Associated Press May 2, 2022

A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico.

