Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Roberts pays tribute to Breyer after last hearing
Stephen Breyer
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer speaks during an event at the Library of Congress Feb. 17, 2022, in Washington. (AP file photo: Evan Vucci, pool)

Roberts pays tribute to Breyer after last hearing

By: The Associated Press April 29, 2022

The fertile mind of Justice Stephen Breyer has conjured a stream of hypothetical questions through the years that have, in the words of a colleague, “befuddled” lawyers and justices alike.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo