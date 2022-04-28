Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
V. John Ella, Trepanier MacGillis Battina P.A.
V. John Ella, Trepanier MacGillis Battina P.A.

The POWER 30: V. John Ella

By: Minnesota Lawyer April 28, 2022

Home to a highly competitive medical device industry as well as other Fortune 500 companies, Minnesota has its fair share of employee noncompete agreements.

About Minnesota Lawyer

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo