The POWER 30: Cynthia Bremer

By: Minnesota Lawyer April 28, 2022

Litigation is not always the best way. A process of discussion may produce a solution that suits both sides and satisfies clients sensitive to price and publicity, said Minneapolis attorney Cynthia Bremer.

