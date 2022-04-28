Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Chauvin appeals murder conviction in Floyd’s death
Derek Chauvin
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis June 25, 2021. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

Chauvin appeals murder conviction in Floyd’s death

By: The Associated Press April 28, 2022

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is appealing his conviction for murder in the killing of George Floyd, arguing that jurors were intimidated by the protests that followed and prejudiced by heavy pretrial publicity.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo