T. Anansi Wilson
T. Anansi Wilson hails from Fort Scott, Kansas, hometown of renowned photographer Gordon Parks, who also moved to the Twin Cities. (Submitted photo)

Breaking the Ice: ‘Black Life and the Law Center’ taking shape

By: Todd Nelson April 28, 2022

T. Anansi Wilson is realizing a vision he declared as an undergraduate with his appointment as founding director of the forthcoming Center for the Study of Black Life and the Law at Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

