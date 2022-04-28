Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / 8th Circuit rejects challenge to statute regarding harassment restraining orders
8th Circuit seal

8th Circuit rejects challenge to statute regarding harassment restraining orders

By: Laura Brown April 28, 2022

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected a Christian group’s pre-enforcement challenge to a Minnesota’s harassment restraining order statute, ruling on April 21 that the group lacked standing.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo