Supporters of death row inmate Melissa Lucio wait in the Governor's Public Reception Room at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on April 25 for a decision from the Board of Pardons and Paroles about her clemency. (Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Melissa Lucio’s execution delayed by Texas appeals court

By: The Associated Press April 26, 2022

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted a request by Lucio’s lawyers for a stay of execution so a lower court can review her claims that new evidence would exonerate her.

