Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Judge orders Wisconsin investigator to stop deleting records
Michael Gableman
Michael Gableman delivers remarks to members of the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee at the State Capitol in Madison on March 1, 2022. (Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

Judge orders Wisconsin investigator to stop deleting records

By: The Associated Press April 25, 2022

A judge ordered Michael Gableman to stop deleting records, the latest legal defeat for the former state Supreme Court justice.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo