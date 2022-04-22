Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol
Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday, April 13, in Frankfort, Kentucky, as lawmakers debate overriding the governor’s veto of an abortion measure. (AP photo)

Kentucky abortion law blocked in victory for clinics

By: The Associated Press April 22, 2022

A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked a state law that effectively eliminated abortions in Kentucky after the state’s two remaining clinics said they couldn’t meet its requirements.

