In-House Counsel 2022: Todd Goderstad

Todd Goderstad’s first introduction to the industry where he would spend his career came while working as a credit manager for a construction equipment company. At the same time, he spent nights attending law school in St. Paul and found the experience challenging and rewarding.

“Some people relish their law school career, but mine was difficult and it took a lot of time,” Goderstad says, “but I got it done.” After graduating from William Mitchell, now Mitchell Hamline School of Law, he spent five years at Associated General Contractors of Minnesota before joining Ames Construction in 1995.

It’s been a good fit with the 60-year-old heavy civil general contracting firm that now has 4,000 employees and did more than $1.3 billion in business last year.

“I like the variety that I have,” Goderstad says. “I do all kinds of different things, anything a lawyer might do and a lot of business work. It’s exciting to see the projects I work on being put into place.”

A drive down Interstate 35W offers a good example. Ames built the new bridge over the Minnesota River in Burnsville, the Crosstown Commons, Lake Street to Interstate 94, and the Express Lanes project north of downtown.

In addition, the company has designed and constructed many airport and highway projects in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Denver, Phoenix and Salt Lake City. Goderstad also said Ames recently received a $115 million contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – St. Paul District to build three control structures for the Fargo-Moorhead Red River diversion project.

Lately, Goderstad has overseen contracts for site grading and improvements for a 2,000-acre electric battery factory site for Toyota in North Carolina. Because of inflation and supply chain issues, projects have become more challenging, but “it’s still very exciting to see the projects that I work with being safely, profitably and successfully completed,” Goderstad says.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription here.