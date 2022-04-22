In-House Counsel 2022 Awards

The In-House Counsel Awards celebrate the achievements of attorneys who, among other things, navigate complicated contract negotiations, defend their companies in high-stakes litigation and defend some of their organization’s most important assets.
Our awards recognize leaders in categories based on their organization — health care, nonprofit or government organization, private company and public company — as well as honorees for lifetime achievement and rising stars.
Lifetime Achievement
Jill Coyle, Independent School District 196
Todd Goderstad, Ames Construction Inc.
Health Care
Scott Lynch, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
Janna Severance, Presbyterian Homes & Services
Nonprofit/Government
Ann Bloodhart, Metropolitan Council
Niel Willardson, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank
Private Company with annual revenues over $500M
Laura Graf, Ryan Companies
Renee Jackson, Jostens Inc.
Starkey Legal Department, Starkey Laboratories Inc.
Private Company with annual revenues up to $500M
Kathy Bray, SFM Companies
Spiwe Jefferson, Amplify Education
Public Company
Mike Auger, Ever-Green Energy
Ilyse Goldsmith, U.S. Bank
Ben Omorogbe, Travelers Companies
Eric Rucker, 3M
Alexandria Reyes Schroeder, Wells Fargo
Emily Wessels, General Mills
Sarah Whiting, ALLETE Inc.
Rising Star
Ben Grannon, Sherman Associates
Robert Maloney, phData Inc.