Recent News
InHouse Counsel 2022 Logo

In-House Counsel 2022 Awards

By: Minnesota Lawyer April 22, 2022

In-House Counsel 2022 cover

The In-House Counsel Awards celebrate the achievements of attorneys who, among other things, navigate complicated contract negotiations, defend their companies in high-stakes litigation and defend some of their organization’s most important assets.

Our awards recognize leaders in categories based on their organization — health care, nonprofit or government organization, private company and public company — as well as honorees for lifetime achievement and rising stars.

Lifetime Achievement

Jill Coyle, Independent School District 196

Todd Goderstad, Ames Construction Inc.

 

Health Care

Scott Lynch, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota

Janna Severance, Presbyterian Homes & Services

 

Nonprofit/Government

Ann Bloodhart, Metropolitan Council

Niel Willardson, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank

 

Private Company with annual revenues over $500M

Laura Graf, Ryan Companies

Renee Jackson, Jostens Inc.

Starkey Legal Department, Starkey Laboratories Inc.

 

Private Company with annual revenues up to $500M

Kathy Bray, SFM Companies

Spiwe Jefferson, Amplify Education

 

Public Company

Mike Auger, Ever-Green Energy

Ilyse Goldsmith, U.S. Bank

Ben Omorogbe, Travelers Companies

Eric Rucker, 3M

Alexandria Reyes Schroeder, Wells Fargo

Emily Wessels, General Mills

Sarah Whiting, ALLETE Inc.

 

Rising Star

Ben Grannon, Sherman Associates

Robert Maloney, phData Inc.

