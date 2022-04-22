Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
U.S. Supreme Court
Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington on Feb. 21, 2022. (AP file photo)

High court rules for state in case of man shackled at trial

By: The Associated Press April 22, 2022

The Supreme Court said Thursday that a federal appeals court was wrong when it ordered Michigan to retry or release a convicted murderer because his rights were violated when he was shackled at trial.

