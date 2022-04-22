Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Gov. Tim Walz answers questions while holding his mask
After Minnesota declared it had its first confirmed case of COVID-19, Gov. Tim Walz issued several executive orders, including a moratorium on residential evictions. In this photo, Walz answers questions while holding his mask at a news conference April 30, 2020, inside the Department of Public Safety in St. Paul. (Minnesota Public Radio via AP, pool)

Eviction moratorium challenge survives

8th Circuit remands apartment owner’s suit to District Court

By: Laura Brown April 22, 2022

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that a Minnesota apartment owner challenging the state’s eviction moratorium has sufficiently pleaded claims under the Contract Clause and the Takings Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

